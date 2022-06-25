Linda McMahon Called Out After Supporting Roe v. Wade Being Overturned

The 1973 decision Roe v. Wade, which provided federal constitutional safeguards for abortion rights, was overturned by the US Supreme Court on Friday morning. Linda McMahon posted the following on Twitter in response to the news.

“Today is a historic day! After decades of fighting for innocent lives, the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade. Now, the decision of abortion will be returned to the states, where our pro-life fight will continue! #RoeVsWade”

McMahon’s Tweet ultimately received more retweets of the quote than likes. Linda tweeted about supporting abortion rights in 2012 when she was running for the Senate. In a debate in 2012, McMahon said the following.

“I am pro-choice candidate, that has not wavered. I am a woman, I have a daughter, I have three granddaughters. I don’t want to take any action that will be harmful for them relative to their health choices.”