Linda McMahon On The State Of The McMahon Family: “We’re All Doing Great”

Linda McMahon recently spoke with Going Ringside at the Republican National Convention on a number of topics including the well-being of The McMahon family.

Linda McMahon said, “We’re all doing great. Thank you. Doing great. Thank you.”

The McMahon family has been on the headlines for the better part of this year due to a lawsuit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant. The lawsuit accuses Vince McMahon and the WWE of sex trafficking and sexual abuse.

