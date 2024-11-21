Linda McMahon’s Separation From Vince Confirmed Amidst Legal Controversies

Linda McMahon was chosen Secretary of Education for the next Trump administration. The Washington Post released a report about it, focusing on the WWE and Vince McMahon issue.

This includes Janel Grant’s case against Vince as well as the Ringboy action. Linda McMahon’s attorney, Laura Brevetti, confirmed that she and Vince McMahon are currently separated. Although that information has long been theorized about, this is the first time it has been addressed publicly.

Brevetti was one of the attorneys who represented Vince in his 1994 criminal trial. Brevetti responded to the Ringboy case, which was brought by a number of former ring boys alleging abuse and claiming the McMahons were aware of it, with the following statement:

“This lawsuit based upon thirty-plus-year-old allegations is filled with scurrilous lies, exaggerations, and misrepresentations.”

Linda is a defendant in the lawsuit.