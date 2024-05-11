Line-Up For MLW Azteca Lucha 2024 And TV Tapings (5/11/2024)

MLW and CMLL invade the Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois, with “Aztec Lucha 2024” on Saturday, May 11th. MLW is returning to Chicago for the first time since 2019. The event is sold out and will stream live on TrillerTV+.

The card will feature some of the top Luchadors in the world. In addition, the vacant MLW World Tag Team Championships will be on the line, as will the MLW Openweight Championship, MLW Middleweight Championship, Matt Riddle vs. Josh Bishop, and more!

MLW TV Tapings will also take place before and after the Azteca Lucha 2024 live event, including a massive Fatal Four-Way match for the MLW Featherweight Championship.

Below is the current match card:

MLW Azteca Lucha 2024 Main Card:

* MLW World Middleweight Championship Match: Mistico (c) Vs. Barbaro Cavernario

* Atlantis Jr Vs. Ultimo Guerrero

* Star Jr & Fuego Vs. Averno & Magnus

* Matt Riddle Vs. Josh Bishop (w/Saint Laurent)

* Trios Match: Atlantis, Jesus Rodriguez, & Guerrero Maya Jr Vs. Felino, Virus, & Villano III Jr

* MLW National Openweight Championship Match: Rickey Shane Page (c) Vs. Bad Dude Tito

* MLW Vacant World Tag Team Championship Match: Second Gear Crew (1 Called Manders & Matthew Justice) Vs. CozyMax (MLW World Champion Satoshi Kojima & Shigeo Okumura)

MLW TV Tapings Card:

* Bobby Fish Vs. Akira

* Falls Count Anywhere Match: Mads Kruel Krugger Vs. Matthew Justice

* Alex Kane’s Open Challenge

* MLW Four-Way Featherweight Championship Match: Janai Kai (c) Vs. Delmi Exo, Miyu Yamashita, & Zayda