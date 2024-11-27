Line-Up For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT On The CW

WWE announced the lineup for next week’s NXT episode on The CW.

No Quarter Catch Crew’s Wren Sinclair, Kelani Jordan, OTM’s Jaida Parker and Cora Jade will face each other in a Last Chance Women’s Iron Survivor Qualifying Match, Lexis King, Eddy Thorpe, Fraxiom’s WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Axiom, and Cedric Alexander will battle each other in a Last Chance Men’s Iron Survivor Qualifying Match, a WWE NXT Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Battle Royal will take place,e and WWE Hall of Famers Eric Bischoff and Sean “X-Pac” Waltman will make an appearance.

