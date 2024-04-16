Line-Up For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE RAW

WWE announced the lineup of next week’s episode of RAW.

It was announced that a brand-new Women’s World Champion will be crowned following the events of Monday night’s show, where Rhea Ripley was forced to vacate the title due to an injury.

Next week’s RAW will also see World Tag Team Champions Awesome Truth (The Miz and R-Truth) put their titles on the line against #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) and Andrade and Ricochet take on The Judgment Day’s “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh in a tag team match.