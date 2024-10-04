Line-Up For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE NXT Level Up (10/4/2024)

WWE announced the line-up for their weekly episode of NXT Level Up set to take place later tonight.

The D’Angelo Family’s Adriana Rizzo will face Lainey Reid in a singles match and Dante Chen will take on the debuting Harlem Lewis in the main event.

You can check out the full press release below:

NXT Level Up preview, Oct. 4, 2024: Chen and Lewis set for must-see clash

A must-see edition of NXT Level Up will feature Dante Chen and the debuting Harlem Lewis clashing in a highly anticipated main event, as well as Adriana Rizzo battling Lainey Reid.

Chen, who has won five straight singles matches on NXT Level Up, prides himself on being The Gatekeeper of NXT and has made a habit of testing some of WWE’s newest Superstars right out of the starting blocks.

He’ll get his chance against Lewis, a powerful newcomer who enjoyed a standout college football career at Morehead State University.

Additionally, Rizzo represents The D’Angelo Family and aims for her fourth straight victory after scoring wins against Izzi Dame, Reid and Wren Sinclair.

After losing to Rizzo during the summer on NXT Level Up, will Reid make the necessary adjustments to pick up the biggest win of her career?

