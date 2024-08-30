Line-Up For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE NXT Level Up (8/30/2024)

WWE announced the line-up for their weekly episode of NXT Level Up set to take place later tonight.

Hank & Tank (Hank Walker and Tank Ledger) will face Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon in a tag team match and Cutler James will battle Gallus’ Wolfgang in the main event.

NXT Level Up preview, Aug. 30, 2024

James and Wolfgang to trade haymakers on NXT Level Up

A can’t-miss edition of NXT Level Up will feature Cutler James and Wolfgang matching wits and fists, as well as Hank Walker and Tank Ledger taking on Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon.

James recently came up short against Mark Coffey, and he’ll try his luck against another menacing Gallus member when he stands across the ring from Wolfgang.

Wolfgang has nearly 20 years of in-ring experience and seems unlikely to show any mercy to the young rookie.

Walker and Ledger have gradually become of the most popular tag teams in NXT, and they’re seeking their fourth consecutive NXT Level Up victory as a duo.

The conceited Connors has been cycling through tag team partners in recent weeks, and he may have finally found someone who can match his arrogance in Dixon.

