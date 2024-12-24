Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE RAW (12/30/2024)

WWE revealed during Monday night’s episode of RAW that next week’s episode of the show, which will be the final episode on the USA Network before it moves to Netflix in January, will feature four matches and one segment.

American Made’s Chad Gable will face Alpha Academy’s Otis in a singles match, Damian Priest and WWE World Tag Team Champions The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar) will take on The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor, JD McDonagh and “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match, Damage CTRL’s IYO SKY will go up against Lyra Valkyria in a WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament Semi-Final Round Match, “The Bruiserweight” Pete Dunne will face R-Truth in a singles match, Damage CTRL’s Dakota Kai will battle Pure Fusion Collective’s Zoey Stark in a WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament Semi-Final Round Match and “The Best In The World” CM Punk and Seth “Freakin’” Rollins will be under one roof.

Make sure to join us here every Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE RAW results coverage.