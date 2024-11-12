Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE RAW

WWE revealed during Monday night’s episode of RAW that next week’s show will see WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker defend his championship against “The Celtic Warrior” Sheamus.

Next week’s RAW will also see Seth “Freakin” Rollins take on “Big” Bronson Reed in a singles match, The LWO (WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega) face American Made (Chad Gable and Ivy Nile) in Mixed Tag Team action and The Judgment Day (“Dirty” Dominik Mysterio and Carlito) battle The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar) in a tag team match.

Make sure to join us here every Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE RAW results coverage.