Lineup For Next Week’s WrestleMania 40 Go-Home Episode Of WWE RAW

WWE announced the lineup of next week’s WrestleMania 40 go-home episode of RAW.

It was announced that The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Rock) will appear on the show.

It was also announced that #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) will team up with The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) to take on The Judgment Day (Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions “Señor Money In The Bank” Damian Priest and Finn Balor, “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh) in an 8-Man Tag Team Match.