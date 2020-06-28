Lisa Marie Varon Reveals When She Made The Decision To Retire

Former WWE Diva Lisa Marie Varon revealed that she made the decision to retire shortly before her final match occurred, during an interview with Wrestlezone. Here’s what she had to say:

“I didn’t plan on my last match to be that night, I’ll be honest with you. The promoter said, ‘Why didn’t you tell me it was your last match? I would have promoted it like that.’ I said, ‘You know, I decided it 30 minutes before going out.’ For how nervous I get before matches, almost turning 50 and being in a main event of a wrestling show.

Not just a female wrestling show—it’s with males. I said, ‘We have to turn it up. I mean we have to do some dangerous stuff. We can’t just do a “ha-ha ga-ga match,’ you know?

“I was so nervous, I was about to puke, this is me every time though—I pace, I sweat, sweaty hands, nervous belly. I was just like, ‘Oh my God.’ I’m exhausted before going out to the match. I [thought], I’m main eventing. I’m getting the championship belt and it’s from a female promoter. And I can’t go higher than this. I asked the referee out there, ‘Can I have the mic?’ Get the mic and said ‘Thank you guys for all coming to my last match’ and it was like (gasp)—yeah and I decided there. And I felt good about it, I wasn’t sad or anything like that. You know your body. The nervousness comes from I’m older and I don’t want people to see any weakness in my performance. I still want to work just as good as I was back in the day. I wanted to go out with people saying ‘You still got it.’”