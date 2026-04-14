List Of Producers For Last Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown

On Friday, WWE SmackDown was held at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. The main event featured a non-title match between “The Genius of the Sky,” IYO SKY, and WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill.

The show included several other matches and segments, such as a singles match between Danhausen and Kit Wilson, and another singles match featuring Trick Williams against Matt Cardona. Additionally, there was a segment with WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, Trick Williams, and Lil Yachty.

Other matches included “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu facing MFT’s Tama Tonga, Royce Keys competing against Berto from Los Garza, and a singles match between Bayley and Alexa Bliss. There was also a segment that featured Pat McAfee, Jelly Roll, “The Viper” Randy Orton, and Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, among others.

Fightful Select reported on the producers for each segment and match from this episode. The report noted that the episode was internally titled “Uncensored and Unsanctioned” and that the rundown was not finalized until late Friday.

You can check out the list of producers below:

– TJ Wilson produced the Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY in-ring promo.

– Kenny Dykstra produced the Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss match.

– Nick Aldis produced the Royce Keys vs. Berto match.

– Michael Hayes and Bobby Roode produced the segment between Pat McAfee, Jelly Roll, “The Viper” Randy Orton and Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes

– Abyss (Chris Park) produced the Jacob Fatu vs. Tama Tonga match.

– TJ Wilson produced the ESPN Stand segment.

– Jamie Noble producer the segment between WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, Trick Williams and Lil Yachty.

– Jamie Noble produced the Matt Cardona vs. Trick Williams match.

– Shawn Daivari produced the Danhausen vs. Kit Wilson match.

– TJ Wilson produced the IYO SKY vs. Jade Cargill match.