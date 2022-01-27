Lita’s Addresses Criticism of Being In The 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble Match

During an appearance on Booker T’s podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Lita reacted to criticism of her being in the 2022 women’s Royal Rumble match and taking a spot from a younger talent…

“There’s some people coming in for one night. It’s to build and to mix and to get old generations that maybe fell out of wrestling to pop back in. For the current roster not to see it that way is short sighted.”

“Let these people come in who have paved the way, spark energy, maybe bring some of their old fans back, and then we’ll take off and leave them there with you. Now the ball is back in your hands to pull these extra fans on board.”