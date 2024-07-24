Liv Morgan Achieves Milestone As WWE Women’s World Champion

Liv Morgan has achieved a new milestone as the WWE Women’s World Champion, just days before her next title defense.

Morgan returned to the WWE Royal Rumble in Tampa, FL, where she competed in the Women’s Royal Rumble match as the #30 entrant. Since then, she has taken off and is now a top WWE star.

Morgan’s career took off after he accidentally injured Rhea Ripley during a Raw backstage segment in April. WWE stripped Ripley of the title, which Morgan later claimed from Becky Lynch due to her planned absence for several months.

Morgan has been stalking Dominik Mysterio ever since, but Ripley returned to Raw a few weeks ago. This week, Mysterio expressed his hatred for Morgan.

Morgan reached the 60-day mark as Women’s World Champion on Wednesday. Morgan will defend the WWE Women’s World Championship against Ripley at SummerSlam on August 3.