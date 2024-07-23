Liv Morgan Blacks Out Social Media Account Following WWE Raw

This week’s WWE Raw saw the feud between Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley heat up.

Ripley had been sidelined since Morgan attacked her during a backstage altercation on the April 8th episode of Raw. As she was out for months, WWE decided it was best for her to give up the Women’s World Title, which Morgan later reclaimed from Becky Lynch.

Morgan has been stalking Mysterio since then, but Ripley returned to Raw a few weeks ago, causing tension between Ripley and Mysterio. Morgan will defend the WWE Women’s World Championship against Ripley at SummerSlam on August 3.

During a promo segment on Monday’s Raw, Mysterio told Morgan that he hated her. Morgan then left the arena, crying. After the show, she updated her X account to reflect how she felt, which was dark.

The account is now blacked out, despite previously featuring Mysterio as her profile and cover image. At the same time, Ripley is mocking her by changing her images to emphasize the moment.