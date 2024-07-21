Liv Morgan Discusses Her Journey To Get To Where She Is Right Now

WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan recently spoke with Jim Varsallone about a number of topics, including her journey to where she is now in the company.

Morgan said, “I think everyone’s story is different. I think everyone arrives differently. Everyone has a different journey to the championship. Mine. My journey was full of nos and weird left turns. I think I’ve done it with just consistent hard work and belief in myself. That’s so cheesy and cliche, I know. But I was unwavering in my belief that one day I would make it here and have this [championship belt], so I just kept pushing. I just kept pushing. I kept improving. I kept trying to be the best that I could possibly be until it was my time, and now is my time.”

You can check out Morgan’s comments in the video below.

