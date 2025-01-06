Liv Morgan Discusses WWE Career, Rivalries, And Netflix RAW Premiere

Here are the highlights from WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan’s recent interview with Vicente Beltrán of MARCA:

How do you get through the tough moments in your career?

I simply take things as they come. I try to go with the flow and believe that everything happens for a reason. I think everything has its time, and what is meant for you will come at the right moment. So, when I navigate through these obstacles, I tend to keep my faith in that. It makes me feel like, how can something really be so bad if it’s ultimately for my good? It’s a bit delusional, but it helps me move forward.

Does Liv Morgan have limits?

There are no limits to what Liv Morgan can do. They’re infinite—the potential and the opportunities. I’m very, very excited, and everyone should be excited to watch me.

Do you like the comparisons between Liv and Raquel and Shawn and Diesel?

I think it’s a compliment, so thank you very much! Yes, Raquel and I have talked about it. We see some comparisons—some are intentional, and others are purely coincidental. But we enjoy it. And while those comparisons are to iconic, powerful, and amazing figures, neither of them are Raquel Rodríguez or Liv Morgan.

What’s the key to making your rivalry with Rhea Ripley one of the best in WWE this year?

I think the most notable thing is how personal it’s become. I injured Rhea, and she injured me. It’s all part of my master plan: Liv Morgan’s revenge tour. That included beating Dominik, The Judgment Day, and, of course, winning my Women’s World Championship. I’m the best Women’s World Champion of all time. Yesterday marked my 200th day as champion, and today makes it 201 days!

Additionally, I think the elements of my relationship with Dominik and Rhea’s prior relationship with him (if they really had one) make it all different, intriguing, and refreshing for the WWE audience.

Why will WWE and Netflix change the game?

I’m very excited. Netflix is the world’s largest streaming platform, and WWE Monday Night Raw is the longest-running weekly television show in history. For these two iconic entities to come together to give fans the chance to watch Monday Night Raw in one place is incredible and groundbreaking. It’s a massive deal.

How do you feel about the first Raw on Netflix? Will it be like WrestleMania?

Inside WWE, we’re very excited. We know this won’t be your typical Monday Night Raw. This is the premiere of Monday Night Raw on Netflix, and it will be an amplified show. It will feature some of the most iconic superstars, like Roman Reigns, John Cena—who will kick off his farewell tour—Cody Rhodes, myself, Bianca Belair, and of course, ‘Daddy’ Dom. Don’t forget about him. All your favorites will be there.

What has John Cena meant to your career?

I’ve talked about this quite a bit. Watching WWE while growing up, John Cena was one of my favorites and heroes. His phrase “Never give up” really resonated with me as a child. It meant so much to me, and during my journey to becoming a WWE Superstar, that idea of not giving up was something I constantly thought about. John Cena has been a huge inspiration for me on my WWE journey.

How does it feel to return to Spain in March after six years?

I’m very excited. As you mentioned, six years is a long time, and I think the fans are ready. We’re ready and eager to soak up all that energy. It’s sure to be a deafening atmosphere—they’ll already have their chants prepared and waiting for us, the best chants. So we can’t wait.

The last time I was in Spain, back in 2018, I didn’t have time to see much because we were going from one show to another. But I remember the fans being incredible, and I’m really looking forward to experiencing it all again.