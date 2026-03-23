Liv Morgan Fires Back At Stephanie Vaquer Ahead Of WrestleMania 42 Match

Liv Morgan has fired back at Stephanie Vaquer ahead of their WrestleMania 42 showdown, questioning whether her opponent could have lasted as long in WWE.

Speaking with Brad Gilmore, Morgan reflected on her journey and responded directly to Vaquer’s comments about her having access to the best resources throughout her career.

“I think about the journey every single Monday that I’m at Raw, and I’m proud of my journey,” Morgan said. “I feel like it’s so much sweeter because it was on my time and I did it my way, and I’ve always honored and stayed true to myself the entire time. It’s funny because Stephanie says, you had the best of the best for your whole career, which is true, but the flip side of that is, Stephanie, there’s no way she would have lasted 12 years in WWE. She would have been gone.”

Morgan earned her title opportunity by winning the Women’s Royal Rumble earlier this year and has been engaged in a heated rivalry with Vaquer ever since. The storyline has centered on the contrast between Vaquer’s international success and Morgan’s long, hard-fought rise within WWE.

Morgan debuted on WWE’s main roster in 2017 and has remained with the company ever since, working through multiple character changes before establishing herself as a top star and former champion.

Vaquer, meanwhile, arrived in WWE with a strong reputation built across Mexico and Japan, quickly capturing the WWE Women’s World Championship and cementing herself as one of the brand’s top names.

It should be noted that Morgan’s comments were made in character as part of the ongoing WrestleMania storyline. WrestleMania 42 is set to take place April 18 and 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.