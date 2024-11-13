Liv Morgan: “I Would Love To Be Involved In More Film, Television, Media”

WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan spoke with Cameron Hawkins of Uncrowned on a number of topics, including how she would love to be involved in more film, television, media and she just wants to see what she can do in that space.

Morgan said, “I think these crossover opportunities are amazing … it brings new viewers to each of these products that are involved. I audition regularly. I would love to be involved in more film, television, media. I just want to see what I can do in that space, and for WWE to be involved in that and to be supportive of that and to be helping me, guide me through all that is really amazing and cool too. But I just want to see what I can do.”

