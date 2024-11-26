Liv Morgan Looks Back At “Surreal” Moment From WWE Career In 2023

Liv Morgan recently appeared with Inside The Ropes for an interview with Kenny McIntosh, during which the WWE Women’s World Champion reflected on her surreal moment in the ring with one of her idols, Trish Stratus.

Featured below is an excerpt from the discussion where she reflects on she and Raquel Rodriguez defeating Trish and Lita for the tag team titles in 2023:

“Oh, for sure [it was surreal],” she said. “That was actually my second time in the ring with Trish. But it’s safe to say I never conceivably thought that I’d be wrestling against Trish Stratus, let alone win a championship off her. A lot of my move-set early on was very Trish Stratus-inspired. So when I gave myself a moment to really appreciate what it was that I was doing, it really was a pinch me moment. These moments that you never thought you’d have, and all of a sudden here you are face to face with them and you’re just like, whoa, how did we get here? How did we finesse this?”

For the complete interview, visit ITRWrestling.com.