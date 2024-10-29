Liv Morgan On If She Is Bothered By Rhea Ripley Being Over With The Fans

WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan appeared on the Bootleg Kev podcast to talk about a number of topics, including if she is bothered that Rhea Ripley is over with the fans.

Morgan said, “No, because I think she’s a loser, and I think all her fans are losers. So I don’t care that she’s over with her supporters because I think they’re all ugly, and they’re all losers, and they’re all pathetic, just like Rhea Ripley is. So I don’t care at all.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)