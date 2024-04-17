Liv Morgan On The WWE NXT Women’s Division: “Their Whole Division As A Whole Is Amazing”

WWE star Liv Morgan spoke with Gorilla Position at WWE World during WrestleMania 40 weekend on a number of topics including the NXT women’s division and how they are so stacked.

Morgan said, “I love a lot of the girls. During my rehab for my injury, I got to spend a lot of time at the performance center. I got to train with some of the girls. I think their roster is so stupid stacked, like you guys don’t even know. These girls are so incredibly talented. I watch them and I’m like, wow, they’re already this good this early, that with some seasoning and some time and experience, they’re gonna be so incredible. I don’t even know who I could pinpoint right now because everyone honestly impresses me. Their whole division as a whole is amazing. I love watching, I get excited to watch.”

You can check out Morgan’s comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)