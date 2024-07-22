Liv Morgan On What Her Biggest Change Has Been Since She Started Her WWE Career

WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan recently spoke with Good Karma Wrestling on a number of topics including what her biggest change has been since she started her WWE career.

Morgan said, “Just the confidence, the confidence. When I signed to WWE, I was, I just turned 20 years old and I had like a lot of life experience in different ways, but not performing, not eyes on me, not attention being on me. I didn’t even really know how to perform. Like I remember making an entrance, like my entrance, the thought of doing an entrance and having everyone staring at me it was like, it was crippling. I had so much anxiety. It scared me so much.”

“So I think just like the confidence, the confidence and the belief in myself, I always kind of believed in myself, like I had high hopes that this is ultimately where I’d be. But truly, I didn’t really know because I just felt so ill-equipped. I felt so ill-equipped as a performer. As a professional. And I finally made my way. It was, it was a decade of learning and troubleshooting and trying things and just like sticking with it, honestly, like sticking to the grind not giving up when I felt like it was maybe freaking impossible so I’m just, I’m just, I’m just proud of myself, I guess that I made it this far and that I just stuck it out because it was hard. It was really hard.”

