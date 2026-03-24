Liv Morgan Reflects On Final WWE Show As A Fan Before Joining The Company

WWE star and Judgment Day member Liv Morgan spoke with Brad Gilmore of Reality of Wrestling about various topics, including the last WWE event she attended as a fan before joining the company.

Morgan said, “I don’t remember what my first show was, but my last show was Extreme Rules 2014. I sat front row with Joe DeFranco, and I already knew that I was heading over to WWE. Obviously like, no one else knew. None of the performers in the ring knew, but I remember sitting front row and just watching everyone and just being like, ‘I’m about to do this. Like, in a couple months time I’m going to be in that ring doing what I’ve watched my whole entire life.’ And so that was a very surreal moment for me during my last show as a fan. Just really acknowledging that my whole life was about to change.”

On her expansion into acting:

“I think it was a love that developed over time during my tenure here at WWE. Just loving performing, loving acting, loving being a character. And so I feel like it kind of just cultivated my love for that over time. And then just wanting to maybe see what I can do in that space. I wanted just to see if I could transfer over to this world of traditional television and film. And WWE was just so gracious enough to kind of help me out and let me try to spread my wings a little bit, and like dip my toes in that space. And so it’s been really fun and amazing. You know, I’ve got murdered by Chucky, which is so iconic. I have my film Bad Lieutenant coming out in a couple of months. And that is just all through the grace of WWE allowing me to see how great I can be. And so I’m excited. I hope to do more. As long as my WWE schedule allows it of course, because I feel like after WrestleMania, your girl is going to be busy.”

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(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)