Liv Morgan Reveals Story Behind Her First WWE Gimmick

Top WWE star Liv Morgan recently appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where she discussed various topics, including her NXT debut as an obsessed fan who jumps Tyler Breeze.

Morgan said, “I guess I’ve always been a little bit crazy, huh?”

On her gimmick at the time:

“I don’t think I had one. I think that was my very first feature on WWE TV, and I think they just wanted to have someone obsess over Tyler Breeze, so they chose me, and I was like, okay. It was just very, we’re gonna give you a little spotlight on this takeover I just started. I probably was there for like, two months maybe. So I was surprised. I was like, okay, yeah, I totally will do it. I just got a phone call while I was at home, ‘Come to rehearsal,’ and I was like, why? And they’re like, ‘We have something for you.’ I was just like, okay, and it was just that. Then I think I was also in his entrance a couple of months later.”

On how her “Liv Morgan” persona came about:

“I walked into work one day, and they were like, ‘Okay, you’re either Liv Morgan or Liv Gallow, pick.’ I was like, oh. I had known we had Luke Gallows at some point in time there, he wasn’t employed in that moment in time when I was there. But I had known of him and his history. So I was like, I’ll be Liv Morgan, and that was really it. I never really liked Morgan, now I like it. But I remember, first time signing an autograph, I was like, I’m just gonna sign Liv, and that’s all I’ve done. That just stayed with me my whole career. Only because I didn’t like Morgan.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)