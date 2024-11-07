Liv Morgan Reveals WWE Was Her Childhood Escape From A Chaotic Home

WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan appeared on Impaulsive With Logan Paul to talk about a number of topics, including growing up as a fan of WWE and how it was an escape for her as a child.

Morgan said, “I grew up a fan of WWE, since I was 5 years old. I have four older brothers and I wanted to be just like them, so anything they liked, I liked. They introduced me to WWE. Growing up in my very chaotic, dysfunctional household, it was my escape, truly.”

On how she fell in love with wrestling right away:

“I know everyone says that, but it didn’t matter what was going on in my house, it didn’t matter what was breaking, what was being thrown, if police were there, WWE on my TV was my saving grace. I just fell in love with it right away — the theatrics, the entertainment, the aggressiveness.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.