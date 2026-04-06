Liv Morgan Says Being A Babyface Is “Very Difficult,” Talks About Her Success-Level In WWE

Liv Morgan spoke with Esteban Ramirez for an interview promoting WrestleMania 42 on April 18 and April 19, where she will challenge Stephanie Vaquer for the WWE Women’s World Championship.

The following are some of the highlights:

On preferring to be a heel because being a babyface is too hard: “I like being a bad girl. I feel like you knew that. I think being a bad girl is just so fun, easy and freeing. When you are a good guy, you’re valiant and the people have to like you. They have to respect you, they have to want to root for you, and sometimes that can be very difficult and that can be hard. Being a bad guy, it doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter if you mess up, it doesn’t matter if they love or hate you. Obviously you want to get them to hate you, but that reaction isn’t as important as when you are a good guy and you’re supposed to be getting cheered. So I love being a bad girl, I love the freedom that gives me, I feel very comfortable, I feel very in my wheelhouse. I would stay terrible forever.”

On whether or not she ever saw herself reaching the level of success she has achieved in WWE: “I’d hoped so. I had hoped that I’d reach this point, but honestly for me, just making it to WWE was enough for me. Just making it to my pipe dream growing up and being able to see that through, that was enough for me. So to have all this success and accolades a decade later, I’m just really proud and I have pinch me moments every single day.”