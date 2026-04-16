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Liv Morgan Shares Injury Update Ahead Of WrestleMania 42

By
James Hetfield
-
Liv Morgan
Liv Morgan | WWE

Top WWE star and Judgment Day member Liv Morgan discussed her recovery from injury during an interview with ESPN First Take.

Morgan said, “I’m doing so much better than I’m looking, thank you for asking. I think that people that accuse wrestling of being fake are ill-informed. You cannot fake this bruising, you cannot fake this swelling. But I’m doing well. And Stephanie Vaquer is so lucky that I’m still pretty.”

On how she’ll avenge the injury:

“I’m going to beat her at WrestleMania. I’m going to win the Women’s World Champion and become the three-time, greatest Women’s World Champion of all time. That’s what I’m going to do.”

On what will make this WrestleMania her favorite:

“Honestly, I feel like this is 11 years in the making for me. I know I’ve earned this opportunity. So this is my favorite already. My whole entire family will be in attendance. But winning will cement this as the greatest WrestleMania of all-time, for me personally at least.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)

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