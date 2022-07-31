Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey Cut Short After Match Overruns at WWE SummerSlam

At Saturday’s SummerSlam event, Liv Morgan faced off against Ronda Rousey to defend her WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship. This match was booked after Morgan succeeded in the Money In The Bank match and then cashed her briefcase on Rousey that same night to become champion.

Their SummerSlam was bout cut short since it only lasted for roughly five minutes before Rousey put Morgan in an armbar and it ended in controversy. Right before the referee counted to three, Rousey forced Morgan to tap out when she had Morgan’s shoulders down.

As a result of the referee announcing Morgan the winner, Rousey turned heel and attacked both Morgan and the official following the match.

Due to Logan Paul vs. the Miz being a longer bout than scheduled, Bryan Alvarez of F4Wonline.com noted on Twitter that the match time for Morgan and Rousey had to be reduced.

“That match had a lot of time cut because Miz and Logan went long. HOW ABOUT WE CUT SOME VIDEO PACKAGES INSTEAD OF TIME OFF MATCHES?”

That match had a lot of time cut because Miz and Logan went long. HOW ABOUT WE CUT SOME VIDEO PACKAGES INSTEAD OF TIME OFF MATCHES? — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) July 31, 2022

It appears that WWE is preparing a rematch between Rousey and Morgan for the September 3rd Clash at the Castle event.

Click here for WWE SummerSlam 2022 results. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.