Live WWE SmackDown Taping Results From London, ENG. (SPOILERS)

The road to Saturday afternoon’s WWE Money In The Bank 2023 pay-per-view winds down today.

WWE is taping tonight’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown inside the O2 Arena in London, England this afternoon.

Featured below are ongoing live spoilers for tonight’s show from the taping.

WWE SMACKDOWN LIVE SPOILERS (6/30/2023)

The O2 Arena in London is packed and we’ve got a super hot crowd tonight. We head to the ring for our first match of the evening, which is a championship contest, as the Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Titles are on-the-line.

Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Championships

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (C) vs. Pretty Deadly

Kit Wilson and Elton Prince make their way to the ring to a ton of boos. The Pretty Deadly duo settle inside the ring and their music dies down. They await the arrival of their opposition, and the crowd is already intense and ready to erupt.

The theme for Kevin Owens hits and out comes “The Prize Fighter.” He stops and the theme for Sami Zayn hits and the crowd goes absolutely bonkers. “Ole! Ole!” chants break out and the fans sing along with the tune to Sami’s theme as the champs head to the ring.

We hear the bell and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Owens kicks things off for his side. The champs jump off to an early offensive lead. The challengers start to show signs of life but then Sami tags in and the crowd goes wild.

“Let’s go Sami!” chants spread throughout the building and the former “Honorary Uce” helps build on the offensive lead established by the reigning, defending undisputed tag champs. Pretty Deadly eventually shifts the momentum in their favor.

The crowd dies down as the arrogant challengers settle into the offensive lead. Things stay this way for a couple minutes and then we build to the finish, which sees Owens hit a Stunner on one member of Pretty Deadly. Zayn hits his Helluva Kick and scores the pin fall victory. With the win, Owens and Zayn retain.

Winners and STILL Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Champions: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

Adam Pearce Approached By The Brawling Brutes

We shoot backstage and see Adam Pearce, as Sheamus is looking for Solo Sikoa to deal with him after his attack on Ridge Holland. The Brawling Brutes walk up and Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch have a verbal exchange with the WWE authority figure.

This results in a title eliminator bout being set up against the United States Champion Austin Theory. That match is up next.

WWE United States Championship Eliminator

Austin Theory (C) vs. Ridge Holland

From there, we head back inside the O2 Arena where we hear the familiar sounds of “A-Town Down,” as the reigning WWE United States Champion Austin Theory makes his way to the ring for our next match of the evening.

The theme for The Brawling Brutes hits and Michael Cole proclaims it “FIGHT NIGHT!” as Ridge Holland makes his way down to the ring for this scheduled United States Championship eliminator bout against Theory. Sheamus and Butch head to the back.

Now the bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. The crowd is fired up for this one as well, as loud “Theory Sucks!” chants spread throughout the O2 Arena in London as these two mix it up in the early goings.

Holland puts up a decent fight in the first minute or so, but Theory quickly takes over as we head into the finish, which sees the John Cena conqueror score a relatively easy victory over The Brawling Brute.

Winner: Austin Theory

Sheamus Saves Ridge Holland From Post-Match Attack

Once the match wraps up, we see Theory show bad sportsmanship, to the surprise of nobody in the O2, as he continues to beat down an already defeated Holland. This leads to “The Celtic Warrior” running down from the back.

Sheamus beats down Theory as the crowd in London goes nuts, making the save for his fellow Brawling Brutes buddy and running off the U.S. Champion in the process. The crowd erupts with “Sheamus! Sheamus!” chants to wrap up the post-match scene.

A Look At The Bloodline Civil War

We are shown a segment set for later in the show, where Roman Reigns, who returns tonight, will be joined by Solo Sikoa for a “Bloodline Explodes” showdown with The Usos ahead of their Bloodline Civil War bout at WWE Money In The Bank 2023 on Saturday afternoon.

Karrion Kross Sends A Message To AJ Styles

As the ring crew runs into the squared circle to clean up the ring mat, we shoot to a vignette. We see a typical dark and ominous style video with Karrion Kross sending a message to AJ Styles. It ends with his “Tik-Tok …” routine. Scarlett was also featured in the quick video segment.

Bayley vs. Shotzi

Following a Bloodline catch-up highlight package, we hear the familiar sounds of Damage CTRL’s theme music. Bayley and Iyo Sky make their way down to the ring and settle inside for our next match of the evening.

Out next is Shotzi, who joins Bayley in the ring for one-on-one action, as the Money In The Bank briefcases hang high above the center of the ring, signifying Bayley’s spot in the Women’s Ladder match being up for grabs in this one.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this women’s singles bout. “Hey Bayley!” chants fill the O2 Arena as the Damage CTRL leader and the tank-driving women’s Superstar mix it up in the early goings.

The chants turn into singing of “Hey Bayley….Oooh…ahhh…I wanna know …ooohh…if you’ll be my girl!” Although the match doesn’t last much longer than the Holland-Theory bout, the crowd kept this one fun.

The “Hey Bayley!” chants and singing continues throughout much of the match, which wraps up after just a few minutes with Bayley getting her hand raised.

With the win, Bayley’s spot in the Women’s Ladder Match at tomorrow’s WWE Money In The Bank 2023 premium live event is still secure.

Winner: Bayley

“The Grayson Waller Effect” With Logan Paul

It’s time for things to get interesting now, as we head to a commercial break after the Bayley-Shotzi match. While on an advertising time-out, the ring crew rushes around the squared circle to get the set put up for “The Grayson Waller Effect.”

When we return from the break, Grayson Waller is introduced and out he comes to host a very special pre-Money In The Bank edition of “The Grayson Waller Effect” with special guest, social media sensation, Logan Paul.

Logan Paul makes his way out to a big mixed bag reaction, with a ton of boos. The two talk briefly but then LA Knight’s theme hits. The crowd goes absolutely bonkers for Knight — YEAH!

Knight wants to talk at them for a minute, as you would expect! The crowd is eating it up with a spoon. Much like on Monday Night Raw, this segment turns into a giant Men’s Ladder Match advertisement for Money In The Bank, as Santos Escobar, Butch and company start to brawl.

LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar vs. Butch

This culminates with a big triple-threat match taking place, pitting Santos Escobar vs. Butch vs. LA Knight. Logan Paul hangs around at ringside to take this one in up-close-and-personal.

As the bell sounds to get this one off-and-running, we hear another loud “F-YOU Logan!” chant break out inside the O2 Arena, and spread like wildfire. A funny “Ohhhh…Logan’s-a-waaaanker!” chant spreads throughout the fired-up London crowd next.

Following some back-and-forth action, we see one spot that gets the crowd super pumped up, as LA Knight and Logan Paul end up in an intense face-off at ringside while the action continues in the ring.

Santos Escobar ends up diving out to the floor and splashing onto Logan Paul, as LA Knight swerves out of the way. Back in the ring, Santos is caught off guard by Butch, who follows up with the unexpected victory.

Winner: Butch

Butch Gives Potential Preview Of Money In The Bank

Once the match wraps up, the action continues. Butch loads the ladder up and LA Knight throws him out of the ring. Knight gets ready to climb, but Logan ends up connecting on him with his one-punch knockout shot.

Logan Paul starts to climb the ladder now. Butch ends up knocking him out and grabbing the briefcase. The crowd explodes as Butch pulls down the Money In The Bank briefcase.

AJ Styles & Michin Respond To Karrion Kross’ Challenge

We shoot backstage and see The O.C. AJ Styles goes on to respond to the challenge laid out in the vignette from Karrion Kross earlier in the evening. He ends up accepting the challenge from Kross and Scarlett along with Michin.

WWE Women’s World Championship

Asuka (C) vs. Charlotte Flair

Now we shoot back inside the O2 Arena where the familiar sounds of Charlotte Flair’s theme plays, as “The Queen” makes her way down to the ring for our next match of the evening. The ring mats are being changed again by the ring crew.

The theme for Asuka plays and now “The Empress of Tomorrow” makes her way down to the ring with her Women’s World Championship. The champ settles in the ring for this scheduled one-on-one showdown for the title.

We see, as promised, Bianca Belair has taken the necessary moves to take matters into her own hands, as she told Adam Pearce she would, as “The EST of WWE” turns up in the front row after purchasing a ticket on her own.

After the formal pre-match ring introductions for this championship contest, the referee holds the title up high in the air to show these two ladies what they are fighting for. On that note, the bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

Immediately the crowd breaks out in loud “WOOO!” chants as Charlotte and Asuka begin to mix it up. Flair starts blasting Asuka with repeated chops and the “WOOO!” chants grow louder.

We see some back-and-forth action for a few minutes and then things get interesting, as Bianca Belair ends up getting involved in the action. Asuka hits Belair, which leads to the longest running women’s champion of the modern WWE era reacting and fighting back.

The referee notices this and ends up calling a halt to the action, which gives the win to Asuka via disqualification.

Winner via DQ: Asuka

Bianca Belair Takes Out Charlotte Flair, Asuka

This leads to Charlotte Flair getting in Bianca Belair’s face. Belair ends up hitting Charlotte, before slamming Asuka on the commentary table. She does the same to Charlotte afterwards. She stands on the announce table herself and defiantly dances to end the post-match scene.

Final Showdown Before The Bloodline Civil War

After another commercial break, we return inside the O2 Arena in London, England where we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance theme music of “The Tribal Chief” himself. On that note, Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa come out with “The Wise Man” Paul Heyman.

The remaining members of The Bloodline are settled into the ring and “The Head of the Table” grabs a microphone. “London … ACKNOWLEDGE ME!” The crowd gives the big reaction you’d expect.

Reigns rants about being “The Tribal Chief” and the best until finally he is interrupted by the familiar sounds of The Usos’ theme music. Out comes The Usos to confront their former fellow Bloodline members ahead of their Bloodline Civil War showdown at MITB.

The Usos tell Roman Reigns that he hasn’t been pinned in three years. They say the next time he’ll be pinned is tomorrow at WWE Money In The Bank. When that happens, there won’t be no more Tribal Chief.

We hear some random “Solo!” chants spread throughout the O2 Arena. As Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso end up in a face-off, Jey Uso slides in through the side and blasts Reigns with a big super kick.

The former Bloodline family members brawl in and out of the ring to end the segment. This is where the show appears to wrap up.

AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross

It’s time for bonus singles action. This is believed to be a dark match main event that will not air as part of the broadcast for tonight’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX show.

The theme for AJ Styles hits and out comes “The Phenomenal One” alongside fellow member of The O.C., Michin (a.k.a. Mia Yim). The two settle inside the ring for the post-show dark match.

Now the theme for Karrion Kross hits and out he comes accompanied by Scarlett. The duo joins Styles and Michin in the ring and this one is about to get underway. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with bonus action here in the O2 Arena.

Styles and Kross are going at it in a one-on-one showdown just the crowd here in London. After Styles jumps off to an early lead, we see Kross start to slow down his momentum and shift the offensive into his favor.

We see some back-and-forth action throughout the next couple of minutes as crowd begins spreading a “Let’s go AJ!” chant throughout the building. The fans end up rallying behind The O.C. leader, who ultimately connects with a Phenomenal Forearm for the win.

Winner: AJ Styles

Rey Mysterio vs. Austin Theory

Rey Mysterio is making his way down to the ring for what appears to be a second post-show dark match main event. The WWE Hall of Fame legend settles into the ring looking ready for action, which much like the previous bout, is presumed to be dark due to no commentators at ringside anymore.

The theme for Austin Theory hits next and the WWE United States Champion makes his way down to the ring for non-title action. He settles in the ring and his music cuts off. He grabs a microphone and cuts a quick pre-match promo, getting some heat on himself before the bell sounds.

Now the bell indeed sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. After some back-and-forth action, which sees Theory dominate much throughout, Mysterio ends up connecting with the 6-1-9 and scoring the win. After the match, he gets on the mic and gets the crowd to chant “Oooh! Austin’s a wanker!”

Winner: Rey Mysterio