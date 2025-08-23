Logan Paul Believes He Can Replace John Cena As WWE’s Greatest Of All Time

WWE star Logan Paul recently appeared on an episode of his podcast, Impaulsive, where he discussed various topics. One of the main points he addressed was his ambition to take the place of 17-time World Champion John Cena as the greatest of all time and as a leader in the locker room.

Paul said, “John Cena is the greatest of all time. For now. I intend to be the greatest of all time, if not one of the greatest of all time. I want my name thrown in the hat. A way to do that is to go toe-to-toe with John Cena in every faucet of wrestling. That’s on the mic, that’s in the ring, that’s even backstage interacting with people — there’s a real thing when it comes to being a locker room leader.”

He continued, “The guy who leads the company and is the face of the company is respectful to everyone in the crew, to everyone that makes this well-oiled machine work. John Cena has been that guy for 20-25 years and I fully believe I have the capacity to do all of that. I’ve taken my notes, I’ve learned from him. He’s the master. I got to tag team with him and learn from him, but now I’m going to use the things he taught me to beat his f***ing ass in front of everyone in Paris.”

Logan added, “The fact that I get to wrestle him in France in front of the entire world as an outsider — go f**k yourself, I’m not an outsider, I belong here and I intend to show everyone that in Paris.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)