Logan Paul Makes History On WWE SmackDown

Logan Paul keeps demonstrating why he belongs in the WWE by getting better every time he’s given a task in the ring and on the mic.

Paul made his WWE debut at WrestleMania 37 in 2021 as a special guest for Sami Zayn’s match against Kevin Owens, followed by his first match the following year in a tag team match with The Miz against Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

He signed with WWE and has worked several matches at high-profile live events. Paul defeated Rey Mysterio to win the United States Title at WWE Crown Jewel 2023, and he retained the title over Kevin Owens via DQ at the Royal Rumble.

On Friday’s SmackDown, Paul defeated The Miz in a Men’s Elimination Chamber qualifier to advance to the Men’s Chamber match at next Saturday’s PLE, where he will face Randy Orton, AJ Styles, LA Knight, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, and Owens, with the winner receiving a shot at Seth Rollins’ World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania.

According to WWE Stats, this was Paul’s first non-PLE match and tenth overall. He was the first star to compete in nine PLE matches before appearing on television or house shows.