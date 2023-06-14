Logan Paul Offers Strong Praise For Bad Bunny’s Talents In WWE

Logan Paul and Bad Bunny are often lumped together as famous celebrities who are able to put on excellent matches in WWE.

But what do they think about each other?

Logan Paul offered high praise for the pro wrestling abilities of Bad Bunny during a recent episode of his “IMPAULSIVE” podcast.

“It’s hard, though. I think cajones is the right word,” Paul said. “Not a lot of people can do that. The difference [between us] is this, though. This is what I say to people who are trying to compare me and Bad Bunny in WWE.”

Paul continued, “I wrestled in high school. I did sports and athletics. I am a YouTuber, but I’m an athlete. I was an athlete first, I always have been. I didn’t box before, but I wrestled. I can still surprise people because I’m a YouTuber first, but I was an athlete first. Bunny is a musician, dude. He has no business being as good as he is. He comes in there and he crushes it.”

H/T to WrestleZone.com for transcribing the above quotes.