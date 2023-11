WWE United States Champion Logan Paul recently spoke with Daily Mail on a number of topics including his brother Jake Paul possibly appearing in the WWE again.

Paul said, “It’s tough bro (Logan responded when asked about the idea of Jake Paul transitioning to wrestling). He’s a boxer. I’m a wrestler slash boxer. I think he’s going to be focusing on boxing for a bit, but who knows? If I need some backup and a big right hand, I’m going to bring in my brother!”