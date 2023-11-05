Logan Paul Opens Up About His Working Relationship With Triple H

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon have been credited with bringing Logan Paul to WWE after he made a one-time appearance as a special guest of Sami Zayn for his match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 37 in 2021. After the match, Paul took a Stunner from Owens. Paul made his ring debut the following year at WrestleMania 38, working a tag team match.

Paul signed a new deal with WWE this April after losing to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39. He first signed with WWE last year and worked five matches. He defeated Ricochet in the first match at SummerSlam.

Paul won the United States Title on Saturday at the WWE Crown Jewel 2023 premium live event from Saudi Arabia, defeating Rey Mysterio. This is Paul’s first championship in the WWE.

Paul discussed his working relationship with Triple H with Mail Sport.

“I’m so stoked that Triple H and the company believes in me like they do. Hopefully I can make them proud and I know I will. He’s super receptive to my ideas. I’m a content creator – keyword ‘creator’. I like to make stuff, I come up with ideas. When I pitch my ideas, he’s all ears all the time. We bounce ideas off each other, we go back and forth and usually land on stuff that’s pretty epic. It’s super collaborative and I like that they give me the freedom to be who I am in their company.”