Logan Paul Reacts To Bad Bunny Being Called The Best Celebrity Wrestler

Social media megastar and WWE star Logan Paul posted a vlog in which he discussed various topics, including Bad Bunny being called the best celebrity wrestler.

Paul said, “Yo, I seen online something crazy. I seen Bad Bunny saying it’s a fact, it’s a fact. Fact is the word he used fact that he’s the greatest celebrity wrestler there is and people commenting, ‘You know, Logan Paul this ,Logan Paul that.’ Here’s my take on that. I actually think he’s right that Bunny is a fantastic celebrity wrestler. Key word, ‘celebrity.’ I am a wrestler, born, raised, and bred.”

On why he shouldn’t be compared to Bad Bunny:

“Do not compare me to him, y’all. There is a difference between a pop star named after a rabbit and a superstar they call the Maverick levels to this, and if he ever wants to run it, okay Mr. Bunny. Mavericks like me eat bunnies like you for breakfast.”

You can check out Paul’s comments in the video below.

