Logan Paul Says He’s Likely Done With Boxing, Talks About Future In WWE

Logan Paul recently spoke with FOX Business for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the WWE United States Champion spoke about possibly retiring from boxing, as well as some opponents he’d like to defend his U.S. title against in WWE.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On retiring from boxing: “Yeah, I think I’m retired from boxing. I’ve done enough going fully undefeated at 25-0. I’m going to be a wrestler now. No more money in boxing, every company is going broke. Full-time wrestler,” Logan said with a laugh on Fox Business. “Beat Rey Mysterio. Fair and square for the US Championship. It feels great. It was a dominant performance. Some frog splashes, some punches, it feels good.”

On opponents he’d like to defend the U.S. title against: “I have to defend this belt. There are going to be people coming after me. Seth Rollins, LA Knight, Cody Rhodes. Whoever wants it, they can come get it. Mr. Bad Bunny. Whoever wants it can come get it. I have stuff to do in WWE.”

Check out the complete interview at FOXBusiness.com.