Logan Paul Says Steve Austin Rejected $1M Prime Deal

During the latest episode of his Impaulsive podcast, WWE United States Champion Logan Paul reflected on one of the most talked-about non-match moments from WrestleMania 41 — “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s chaotic ATV entrance.

Austin, known for his trademark beer-fueled entrances, made his way to the ring in typical fashion… until things went slightly off course. Paul recapped the scene with his signature humor:

“Why was Steve Austin having such a hard time driving that ATV? He got stuck on the ramp before he even got out into the ring. Before he went down the ramp, he was stuck on the side of the ramp. Then they backed him up, they moved him around, and then he went down the ramp and he’s ripping it around this thing. I ride ATVs, and I’m like, this guy’s going fast. Sure enough, boom, right into the barricade, and some lady, and there’s a mixed reaction about her reaction whether she got hit a little bit or flopped, but Steve Austin ran into the barricade going way too hard, like, do you think he drank beer before he got on that thing?”

The moment, which quickly went viral across social media, prompted plenty of fan speculation — and apparently, some concern backstage. WWE is reportedly looking into the incident and fears potential legal repercussions stemming from the crowd interaction.

But that wasn’t all Paul had to say. The social media star-turned-WWE champion revealed he once made a massive pitch to Austin involving his Prime Energy drink brand:

“Bro, we offered Steve a million dollars to be in the Prime bottle and he didn’t do it, so instead he ran a poor woman over with an ATV. I don’t even think he considered it for a second. Imagine if he revealed his face in the Prime bottle and it’s fuing Stone Cold. He could have done anything which is why I think it would have worked ultimately. Maybe one year.”**

While it’s unclear whether Austin will respond to the offer — or the jab — Logan Paul’s comments only added more fuel to the post-WrestleMania buzz.

