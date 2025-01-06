Logan Paul Set To Return On Tonight’s WWE RAW On Netflix Premiere

WWE announced that social media megastar and former United States Champion Logan Paul will return to the company on tonight’s RAW on Netflix premiere.

Previously announced for the show are “The OTC” Roman Reigns facing “The Tribal Chief” Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat Match, The Judgment Day’s current WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan defending her title against Rhea Ripley, “The Best In The World” CM Punk battling Seth “Freakin” Rollins in singles action, “Main Event” Jey Uso taking on “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre in a singles match, John Cena’s retirement tour and the return of WWE legend The Rock.

Make sure to join us here every Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE RAW results coverage.