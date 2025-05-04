Logan Paul Teases John Cena Showdown

WWE star Logan Paul appeared on an episode of his Impaulsive podcast, where he discussed various topics, including what Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena told him after his match at WrestleMania 41.

Paul said, “You know what John Cena said to me last night after my match — well, earlier in the day — because I just turned 30? He said, ‘You look older.’ And I said, ‘Wow, you really are a heel.’ Then later in the day, after my match, he was walking by before he became the GOAT statistically as well because he is the GOAT, he pointed at me and said, ‘Now that’s how a bad guy works.’ And I was like, ‘Damn.’”

On John Cena:

“It [his relationship with Cena] was good until he threw me over the ropes at the Rumble. It kind of — our relationship — kind of fell apart after that and I wasn’t really f**k with him. We hadn’t really spoken until he told me that I’m old, and then he said, ‘Good job.’”

On a potential matchup with Cena:

“Oh my God, yeah, that’s such a good idea [him facing Cena]. That’s a headline, marquee match.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.