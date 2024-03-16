Logan Paul vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens For U.S. Title Announced For WrestleMania XL

Friday night was a night full of WrestleMania XL match announcements.

As noted, during this week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown in front of a sold out crowd of 14,000+ inside FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN., Jimmy Uso vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso and LA Knight vs. AJ Styles in singles matches were announced for WrestleMania XL.

Additionally, added to the two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” on April 6 and April 7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. is a triple-threat match for the WWE United States Championship.

The bout will see reigning title-holder Logan Paul put the U.S. Championship on-the-line against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in a triple-threat title tilt.

Make sure to join us here on 4/6 and 4/7 for live WrestleMania XL results coverage from Philadelphia, PA.