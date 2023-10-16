Logan Paul’s WWE Return Revealed

Logan Paul, who fought Dillon Danis this past Saturday in Manchester, England, is expected to return to the WWE ring soon.

The boxing match was titled The Prime Card, and the YouTuber won by DQ after Danis attempted to put him in a guillotine choke and take him down.

Paul has been out of the WWE since last summer’s SummerSlam, when he defeated Ricochet in the opening match of the PLE card. Following his boxing match, he challenged Rey Mysterio for the US title.

While appearing on The MMA Hour today, Mysterio revealed that he will face Paul on SmackDown this Friday. WWE has not yet confirmed the appearance, but will do so soon.

Although not confirmed, the match should take place on November 4 in Saudi Arabia at the Crown Jewel PLE.