Lola Vice Believes Current NXT Women’s Roster Will Take Over The Industry

WWE NXT star Lola Vice recently spoke with Denise Salcedo on a number of topics including how she believes the current NXT women’s roster will take over the industry in about five or six years.

Vice said, “I always think about where I am right now in NXT. The women athletes, we’re taking over. It works. We train, we work hard, and we’re becoming a product of the WWE. I do think in five, six years, we’re gonna look back and all the female athletes are gonna be taking over the division. It’s truly an honor to be in this time and to be around so many talented women. We do have the best talent we’ve had in a long time and the world hasn’t seen anything yet.”

You can check out Vice’s comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)