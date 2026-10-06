Lola Vice Says She Feels More Like Herself On WWE’s Main Roster

WWE star Lola Vice appeared on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast to discuss various topics, including her participation in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Vice said, “My thing is that I’m not very acrobatic, right? I’m a grounded fighter. I’m a grounded wrestler. So going up the ladder is a little scary because of the heights and because it when you go up it like moves because the ring is bouncy. That terrifies me. But in the moment with adrenaline you do it and when you want to win the briefcase you’ll do anything to make it.”

On the difference between being on the main roster and on NXT:

“It’s not that there’s a big difference. I just feel like I could be more myself now, and I also feel like I’m so prepared now and have so much experience that I feel like I belong there, you know, and I feel like because of I was able to get so much experience with AAA too. I’m just really enjoying it. Like I’m really not going into this stressed or nervous. I’m like, “No, you’re prepared. They put you in the position because they know you could handle it and you’re ready for this”. So that’s been my mentality going into everything I’ve done since I’ve been called up to Raw and I love Raw so much. It’s awesome. It’s an incredible show and I was so happy when they told me I was going to Raw. So happy.”

On the vignettes building up her RAW debut:

“I’m so grateful because I went through it in NXT. Like it took me a long time to get to where I was. And even something as simple as knowing like Hunter’s vision for me is what I always saw for myself. And the vignettes I feel came out incredible. And it’s the perfect balance between a feminine woman and someone that could also be an ass kicker. And that’s truly who I am and Lola Vice is just that just more amplified. So, the vignettes meant a lot to me because they were the first showing of my character on Netflix and the only thing that was kind of scary about that was that I was not wrestling for that month and I’m used to wrestling so much that it was making me a little anxious. But then I took that time to reset, heal my body, get myself together, get creative again, and just take care of things that I hadn’t been able to for a while because I was just working so much between NXT and AAA. So it was a good month break. At the same time, I missed wrestling, but I knew it was necessary for everything that’s going to come now in my career.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.