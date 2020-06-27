Low Ki Speaks Out Against Being Forced To Wear Masks

Former WWE and Impact Wrestling star Low Ki tweeted the following about Covid-19:

“I RESPECT your right to remain ignorant, be ruled by fear and not by logic or intelligence, wear a mask, “social distance” that ultimately harms your health and, in the future, provided I do not pay for your bad decisions.

I RESPECT my own health enough to expose my immune system to the world by shaking hands and embracing people as we have for thousands of years to build our immune systems to fight against disease now and in the future.

You have ZERO right to tell me that I must wear a mask, take a vaccine, or “social distance” from others who also choose not do do these things.

Life is about choices and in the information age, ignorance is a choice. I choose not to be ignorant.”

Ki would then lecture fans who opposed his views, which you can see below along with his original statement.