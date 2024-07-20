Ludwig Kaiser Discusses Suffering A Broken Rib In Match Against Bron Breakker

WWE star Ludwig Kaiser recently spoke with METRO on a number of topics including how he suffered a broken rib in his match against Bron Breakker on the June 24th episode of RAW.

Kaiser said, “It was one of the rougher weekends, it was a dark [match] on Friday on SmackDown, the next two days I did live matches and then the Raw match.” “I was a little banged up before, I had a little bit of a problem with my rib before.”

“And yeah, very, very early in the match – actually, I think like the first minute or the second, I landed, and I felt right away that my rib was broken. I couldn’t breathe anymore really, couldn’t really move anymore. Yeah, that was the situation.”