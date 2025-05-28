Lyra Valkyria Reacts To Zoey Stark’s Injury

As seen during the May 19th, 2025 edition of WWE RAW, Zoey Stark was removed from her Women’s Money in the Bank qualifying match after suffering a serious knee injury. While fans await official word on the extent of the damage, Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria shared her thoughts on the incident during an interview with Dublin Live.

Valkyria expressed deep concern and solidarity:

“The best people make this look so easy. We go out and make it look effortless, but we always take that risk. I can honestly say that injury was extremely, extremely heartbreaking to see live and I know that the whole locker room is really hoping that Zoey will come through this.”

Both Valkyria and Stark have prior experience with major knee injuries, which Valkyria acknowledged:

“I know what it’s like to tear my ACL, but so does Zoey. I haven’t heard officially what the extent of the injury is, but I really, really hope that she is doing okay and can come through it and out the other side even better. It’s going to take a lot of mental toughness, but she’s been through it once. I’m sure she knows what’s ahead of her.”

Zoey Stark recently shared that she is on “Day One” of her recovery journey following surgery. There is currently no official timetable for her return, but the WWE locker room and fanbase are clearly rallying behind her.