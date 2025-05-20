Lyra Valkyria Reveals When She Found Out About WWE Women’s IC Title Plans

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria recently opened up about the surprising moment she learned she would be capturing the championship, revealing that she was not informed until the day of the show.

During an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Valkyria reflected on the lack of prior communication leading up to her major title win. “I never was a part of that conversation,” Valkyria admitted. “I just find out on Mondays what I’m doing. I found out the day of. I was never a part of the decision or the conversation. I just showed up to work.”

Despite the abrupt nature of the announcement, Valkyria embraced the moment and what it meant for her growing WWE career. “(I got) a lot of confidence (from it),” she said. “It’s a big responsibility, and there’s a lot of pressure that comes with it.”

The rising WWE star also discussed how she maintains control amidst the chaos of the wrestling business, emphasizing that her power comes from what she does inside the ring. “But I think I’m kind of in control once I get in the ring,” Valkyria explained. “That’s where I’m like, no matter what outside noise there is, I’m completely in control of what I do here. So that’s kind of where my power is. No one can take that away.”

Valkyria’s journey continues as she solidifies her place among WWE’s top women’s competitors, holding one of the newest and most prestigious titles in the company.

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)