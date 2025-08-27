Lyra Valkyria Talks About Fiancé LJ Cleary’s WWE Tryout At SummerSlam

WWE star Lyra Valkyria discussed various topics with TV Insider, including her fiancé LJ Cleary’s WWE tryout at SummerSlam.

Valkyria said, “Yeah, 10 years for me. About 11ish for him. I’m so happy for him because I got into this as a teenager, but he has been the biggest fan [of wrestling] since he came out of the womb. It’s his everything.”

She continued, “I’ve been riding this wave a little bit, but to see him get his start now and to see his star really rise this year in the place he wants to be more than anything. It’s so amazing.”

Valkyria added, “I’m just so happy for him.”

On if she gave him any tips:

“Honestly, it’s him that gives me tips more often than not. He was a big part of coaching me. Whenever he asks for advice, I’m more like, ‘I don’t want to taint anything you have naturally.’ He is incredible on his own. I never want to sway him. I always think it’s his good instinct that will take him to where he wants to be.”